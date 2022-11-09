Cape Town’s favourite comedy barbers are back to bring you an all-new Joe Barber’s Family Reunion for a record-breaking six consecutive nights at the Grand Arena in GrandWest. The show returns after a three-year hiatus and kicked off Monday night featuring legendary creators Oscar Petersen and David Isaacs.

Daily Voice spoke to show producer Ian Bredenkamp who said most of the nights were sold out in one day in July. “It is so incredible, it speaks to the power of the Joe Barber fanbase in Cape Town. “I cannot think of another show that has done six consecutive nights at Grand Arena and most of them are sold out.

“The guys are very blessed and grateful for the love of the Joe Barber family,” he explained. “It’s almost like a back-to-the-roots type show; we have a new barber set and it is the kind of show people have been loving for the past 23 years they have been around. “We have been working on the show for six months and Monday was the best opening night I have ever seen.

“Beautiful crowd, happy people, laughter from beginning to end, so we look forward to the rest of the week.” “The audience can expect all their favourite characters they know and love, the storytelling of life in Cape Town has grown and evolved along with the audience. “It is quite a unique scenario.

“There are not a lot of shows where you have almost three generations of Capetonians who enjoy and watch the show. “It is quite beautiful and unique to have so much love and different members of families coming to enjoy the narrative of life in Cape Town,” Bredenkamp added. BOOK IT: Grand Arena event Joe Barber’s Family Reunion will feature a special musical performance by multi-award winning artist Early B.

“I don’t want to give to much away but it is an all-new show. “We have spent the past few months with a fantastic writing team, fantastic director to make sure we deliver a world class show and 30 000 people is coming to watch the show this week based on the capacity of the venue so you know there is a love for the show.” To watch Boeta Joe, Boeta Gamat, Washiela and Outjie live, tickets for tonight and Friday are still available from R179 through ticketmaster.co.za.