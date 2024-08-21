In an unexpected move, Cape Town media personality and leader of the Allied Movement For Change (AM4C) political party, Faizal Sayed, recently announced he has joined the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party. On Monday, the MK Party in the Western Cape formally announced that Sayed had joined the party led by former president Jacob Zuma.

In the statement, the MK said the veteran talk show host and community activist was appointed as deputy spokesperson for the party in the Western Cape, serving alongside spokesperson Ncumisa Mahangu. Just a few months prior, Sayed was running as the premier candidate for the AM4C in the Western Cape contesting in the May 29 elections. Sayed had apparently joined the MK party around a month ago, following discussions with MK Party Western Cape provincial coordinator Faizel Moosa, South Africa’s former ambassador to Qatar.

In the statement, Moosa said: “We welcome Cde. Faizal Sayed to MK Party in the Western Cape. Just like in parliament, MK Party is attracting expertise to its core that will make it a force to be reckoned with as we move towards 2026. Faizal Sayed brings with him a large support base, his own expertise in the media and communications environment and his energetic personality.” Mahangu said the party in the Western Cape was “increasing massively”, claiming that their membership in the Western Cape alone had reached 200 000 members. The party however has no representation in the provincial legislature or City of Cape Town Council caucus.