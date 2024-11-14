Cops have nabbed a foreign national for fraud, and confiscated false cards and drivers licences as well as counterfeit kroon. Police spokesman Sergeant Wesley Twigg says the suspect is due in the Malmesbury magistrate’s court today.

It is alleged that the man was selling fake cards and drivers licences to the public. “An integrated operation between Malmesbury SAPS, Public Order Police and Crime Intelligence led to the arrest of a Zimbabwean national on fraud related charges on Tuesday, 12 November 2024,” explained Twigg. “The members conducted an intelligence driven operation at an address in Malmesbury, following information they received of a male who is selling fraudulent cards, drivers licenses and permits to members of the public.