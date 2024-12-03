Afrikaans drill rapper Ziggy 4X is reportedly being sued for R1 million after he allegedly stabbed a model in a bar in Sea Point. The male model is apparently suing the ‘Honne’ hitmaker for allegedly stabbing him in the abdomen during a scuffle at Bokeh Karaoke Bar & Lounge in September.

Ziggy 4X first made waves in the music scene this year with the release of his track ‘Honne’ which has surpassed two million views on YouTube. He then released the Honne Remix featuring Priddy Ugly and Maglera Doe Boy, which is sitting at 1.5 million views. He has since released more music including his EP titled Gangsta Baby.

When reaching out to Bokeh for comment, management told the Daily Voice: “We are aware of an isolated incident that occurred at Bokeh Lounge in September, after closing hours and the relevant authorities are dealing with it.” Police Spokesperson, Captain F.C Van Wyk confirmed the incident and said that it is under investigation. “Be advised that the matter you are referring to (assault with the intention to do grievous bodily harm) is still under investigation and no arrests have been made yet.”

Saps is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or use the MYSAPS app. The Daily Voice reached out to Ziggy 4X’s public relations team who acknowledged our query but did not provide feedback after two days. The model could not be reached.