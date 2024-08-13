The man accused of murdering popular Mitchells Plain teen, Zanton Basson, has been stabbed to death. Micarlo Grove's body was discovered in Middleton Close in Rondevlei Park last Tuesday. He was lying face down, with several stab wounds to his head and back.

Grove was facing a murder charge at the Mitchells Plain Regional Court. He was accused of stabbing the 17-year-old Junior City Council member at Westgate Mall in November 2022 after the teen disciplined him for being rude to an older person. Killed: Zanton Basson was 17 years old. Picture: supplied Grove was released on R5 000 bail in March 2023 and instructed not to communicate with the deceased's relatives or any of the witnesses.

He was also prohibited from entering Mitchells Plain. Pictures of his lifeless body circulated in crime on WhatsApp after the incident. Grove is seen wearing light blue track pants, a black jacket and white and blue Nike takkies.

Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk confirmed that cops registered a murder case, but said no arrests have been made yet. When the Daily Voice spoke to the Grove’s oupa yesterday, he referred queries to the deceased’s father, who did not respond. Grove's father has been uploading sad farewell videos, including pictures of Grove on his personal TikTok account.

Additionally, the Daily Voice also contacted several other family members of Grove, all of whom did not respond. The news of Grove's death has shocked Zanton’s mother, Monette Basson. She says: “I felt blindsided and completely dumbfounded. While we are still grieving our own loss after Zanton's passing, as a mother, I can relate to the pain of losing and having to bury your child.

“For almost two years, we have been through the most challenging times. Being at court, facing the accused and his family, going home with no resolution, was all very difficult.” Grove was scheduled to make another appearance at the Mitchells Plain Regional Court on 30 September 2024. Monette says while they were robbed of the opportunity for justice in a court of law, she believes that God was the final judge in this matter.