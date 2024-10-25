In a striking show of solidarity the Kraaifontein community has mobilised to take a stand against a growing trend of violent robberies in the area at the hands of teenagers and young girls. Residents say these robberies are carried out mainly during the day, with victims being stabbed with screwdrivers and knives.

On Wednesday, fed-up residents marched to the Kraaifontein police station where they demanded more cop visibility in Wallacedene and Summerville. Kraaifontein community leader Casmino Jacobs says: “What makes matters even more sad is that these laaities, between the ages of 16 and 22, operate with young girls who carry the weapons. These girls are as young as eight. “We as the community just feel that the police need to step up and that these children are taught a lesson, either by being arrested or tried in court.”

Jacobs says the laaities operate in groups and have been terrorising the community. “They will wait for you at a busy intersection, so you won't really notice they are around. However when the deed is done, it happens so fast. We have reason to believe the same groups are breaking into Summerville homes.” Jacobs called out ward councillor Grant Twigg for not coming to the table to support the community.