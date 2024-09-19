The case against the man who allegedly killed Xavier Mitchell has once again been postponed. Mervyn White briefly appeared in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court on Monday for the murder of the five-year-old, who was stabbed to death on August 7 at his nanny’s home.

White is the brother of Xavier’s nanny. After the incident, White ran away but was caught by the community who allegedly assaulted him. During his third appearance, the court was informed that he had been sent to the District Surgeon at Karl Bremer Hospital, where he spoke about aeroplanes, and seemed unaware about the murder.

Accused: Mervyn White is under evaluation. Picture: screen grabbed Magistrate Sean Lea said according to the evaluation from the hospital, the defendant didn’t understand the charge. “He showed symptoms of psychosis and he didn’t have a good judgement of what was happening. He was delusional and also seemed out of touch with reality,” the magistrate said. White was then referred to Valkenberg Hospital for psychiatric evaluation.

But the case had to be postponed. Xavier's dad Ricardo Mitchell said: “The person with the Valkenberg evaluation results at the hospital is on leave and the case had to be postponed until next month and as the accused remains behind bars.” White was described by his neighbours as someone who would have violent outbursts.

On the day in question he had apparently not taken his medication for his mental illness. When his sister, the nanny, went to the bathroom, White allegedly stabbed the boy. Xavier was stabbed three times with a knife in the back.