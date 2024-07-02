Two men who set alight their partners and left them for dead have been sentenced in Worcester with gender based violence activists welcoming the sentences. Ruiter Erasmus murdered his partner Monica Daniels in 2022 and was sentenced to 25 years in jail.

The State proved that Erasmus stabbed Monica 16 times and set her alight following an argument over money which her son had asked for. He then closed the bedroom door in Shrike Street, Avian Park, leaving her burning inside. Neighbours who saw the smoke alerted police and Erasmus later handed himself over to police.

Eric Ntabazalila of the National Prosecuting Authority said the court deviated from the prescribed minimum sentence of life as the accused was a first offender and did not put the family of the deceased and the witnesses through a protracted trial. In January 2022, Richard Samuels set alight his wife, Valencia Samuels, 38, after she confronted him about his jolling. The incident took place in front of the couple’s 14-year-old child in Oktober Street in Roodewal.

Valencia died ten days later at Tygerberg hospital. Ntabazalila said Samuels pleaded guilty to the murder and was sentenced to 15 years behind bars. Ntabazalila added in aggravation of the sentence, the State handed in victim impact reports of Valencia’s mother Lea Magdelena Pienaar, and her kids.