A decision was handed down the Worcester Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Garth van West, a 53-year-old Worcester resident arrested on allegations of child pornography possession and distribution, has been denied bail.

“The case has been adjourned to April 3 for further investigation.”

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Western Cape spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, Van West will remain behind bars.

At the time of his arrest, national police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said he was allegedly found with 95,000 images and 6,000 videos of child pornography.

In opposing his bail application, State Prosecutor Sonja Mathee provided the presiding officer with relevant case law and all the legislative changes over the years, which showed how serious the issue against the accused was, the NPA said.

During his court appearance, various organisations protested outside the courthouse, asking the courts to deny him bail.