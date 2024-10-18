Popular food delivery service Woolworths Dash has withdrawn from Hout Bay after extortion threats. The company said their priority was to keep their drivers safe.

Woolworths said: “Woolworths made the difficult decision to suspend the Dash same day delivery service in Hout Bay due to ongoing concerns around driver extortion and security. The safety of our drivers is our top priority. “We continue to monitor the situation, and our team is liaising with local authorities about resolving the issues. “Hout Bay shoppers are encouraged to use our scheduled delivery service in the interim, and we hope to re-introduce Dash to Hout Bay soon.”

The police in the area said they were not aware of the threats and the withdrawal of the services. Station commander Lieutenant Colonel Jerome Syster said they have had similar issues last year but it was resolved. “The taxi industry didn’t want Checkers Sixty60 in the area, but after several meetings they operated. No one has come forward now and I would like to encourage them to come forward or call the extortion hotline 082 387 1561.”