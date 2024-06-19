It has emerged in court that three men who were arrested for a kidnapping in Woodstock are from Gauteng. The trio from Soweto, Mlungisi Vincent Mbutu, Bongani Zulu, and Zwelakhe Ngwenya, appeared at Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday morning charged with kidnapping and extortion.

Ngwenya, who had a broken leg in a cast, appeared in court alongside Mbutu, who had also sustained injuries while trying to evade arrest on Friday. He requested to be moved to Pollsmoor Prison instead of being sent back to Woodstock Police Station. On the case: Eric Ntabazalila. Picture: supplied He gave his injuries and inability to care for himself as reasons for the request.

“I’m injured and unable to wash, I would rather go to Pollsmoor because I will be alone with no one to assist me. I think I will be better in Pollsmoor because people will assist me,” said Ngwenya. The court, however, ruled that he would need to return to Woodstock station, where he would be taken to the doctor and provided with medication for his pain. The case was postponed until 25 June for their attorneys to be present in court.

Mbutu and Zulu were taken to Pollsmoor. National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said: “The case against Mbutu, 37, Zulu, 36, and Ngwenya, 25, has been postponed until 25 June for bail information. The State may add more charges against the accused as the investigation is continuing.” A joint team comprising serious organised crime departments, provincial organised crime, a flying squad, and anti-crime agencies arrested the three kidnappers on Friday at 7pm.