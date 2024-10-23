A Cape Town female not only shattered the Commonwealth Powerlifting record and brought home gold for Mzansi, but is now also recognised as the strongest (tested) South African woman. Coming in under 84kg, Tokai powerlifter Nicole Coopoosamy, 30, displayed unparalleled prowess as she lifted a staggering 538 kg at the recent Commonwealth Powerlifting Championships.

This means that Coopoosamy, a personal trainer who has been doing powerlifting for just over three years, can lift up six times her bodyweight, and deadlift almost triple her bodyweight in one go. Coopoosamy says her journey started during Covid when she wanted to lose weight. SA golden girl: Nicole Coopoosamy. Picture: supplied She explains: “I was introduced to the sport and got a friend of mine to coach me.

“I didn't really know about powerlifting, so I had to learn the squat, bench and deadlift movements. “In December 2021 I registered for the provincial powerlifting competition. I then headed to my first National Championships in March 2022, which I ended up winning. “I made the national team and thereafter went to Worlds.

“I recall being so nervous because of all the cameras and lights, I just told myself to have fun. I placed in the top 25.” Coopoosamy says in 2023, she also won the national championships and went to the world stage where she again placed in the top 25. However in 2024, Coopoosamy showed off her true power and this time at the Commonwealth Championships she brought home gold for South Africa.

Top of the world: Nicole. Picture: supplied She says: “I completed a 197.5kg squat, 107.5kg- bench and 233 kg deadlift which put me ahead of the New Zealand girl who was placed first. “My deadlift was also a Commonwealth record and my combined total of 538 kg broke the Commonwealth record.” Coopoosamy received the highest Good Lift (GL) score of 101.60 GL, which is the highest GL score to be recorded for a South African Classic powerlifter for women.

“I am the first woman to ever hit 100 GL points as a tested powerlifter,” she says proudly. This makes her the strongest tested woman in South Africa. Coopoosamy says one of her biggest challenges was funding.