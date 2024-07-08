Cops made a shocking discovery over the weekend when several undocumented women and children were found inside the trailer, which was attached to a bus. Paarl cops arrested one person who allegedly tried to bribe them by offering R50 000 for police to release the group.

Police made the bust on Saturday morning at about 5am while on patrol near the N1 highway. Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, says the officers noticed people getting of a bus near the Sonstraal off-ramp. Officers approached the bus and discovered the undocumented women and children inside the trailer attached to the bus.

“One of the passengers intervened and offered one of the SAPS members an amount of R50 000 to release the passengers. “The SAPS member honoured his mandate and executed an arrest on charges of prevention and combating of corrupt activities, an offence in terms of the Immigration Act and prevention and combating of trafficking in persons,” Swartbooi said. The Western Cape Mobility Department’s Head of Communications, Muneera Alli, confirmed that traffic officials assisted SAPS but said she couldn’t divulge more details as the matter was under investigation.

“Our Provincial Traffic Officers were dispatched to assist the South African Police Service (SAPS) with an incident on the N1 near Paarl involving a bus carrying alleged undocumented foreign nationals. Further processing of the incident is being conducted by SAPS,” she said. Swartbooi says the investigation has been handed over to the Hawks. He says the group will appear in the Paarl Magistrates court today.