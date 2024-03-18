Capricorn residents were left shocked after discovering a young woman’s half-naked body at the weekend. The unknown woman’s tights were pulled to her knees and she had blood on her face.

Community members who were at the scene said stones were shoved into her private parts. She was found on Saturday morning in Xakabantu, a Muizenberg informal settlement and residents took to Facebook looking for her family, asking if anyone is missing a relative. Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirms: “Muizenberg police registered a murder case for investigation after the body of an unknown female was discovered in the Xakabantu informal settlement on Saturday morning. Police members attended the crime scene where they found the victim partially undressed and with blood on her face.

“The victim was declared deceased on the scene by paramedics. The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation. The suspects are yet to be arrested.” Community leader Mymoena Scholtz said she was concerned about the increase of crime in Xakabantu. “I am so concerned about the brutal murders in Xakabantu. It seems life has no value. Another woman murdered and the sad reality is we cannot walk freely in our own country.