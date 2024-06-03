A woman was shot and wounded near the same tavern where 9 people were shot last month. The 39-year-old victim ran for cover as gunshots rang out and only realised afterwards that she had been shot.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg says the incident occurred on Friday evening in Viscount Avenue, Rocklands. “Mitchell’s Plain police attended to a complaint of a female that was shot and taken to hospital. “According to reports the victim was walking in the road when they heard gunshots going off. She ran for cover and later realised that she sustained a gunshot wound to her body. The unknown suspects are yet to be arrested. An attempted murder case was registered for investigation.”

On 12 May, three people were killed and six wounded inside the tavern. Additional police had been deployed in Mitchells Plain after the shooting. Councillor Daniel Christians said the area remains volatile.

“After that shooting on Friday on Saturday a youngster was shot and killed on New Eisleben. We believe that both shootings were gang related. “The shooting that happened on Saturday was probably retaliation too. “We don’t know what the fight is about but it is ongoing. The gang fight is between the Americans and Fancy Boys.