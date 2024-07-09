The queer community of Langa and the family of a lesbian who went missing after a pride march are filled with concern and anxiety, fearing the worst. Esethu Matola disappeared on 29 June and has not been seen since.

She was last seen walking home by her partner who remained behind with her friends after the first Langa Pride March. Anele Gqasana says: “The LGBTQI Cultural Pride Team is deeply concerned about the disappearance of Esethu Matola, who has been missing since June 29, 2024. We are actively supporting her family during this difficult time. “We urge everyone to continue their efforts in searching and supporting Esethu's family. It is crucial to focus on finding her and providing the necessary support, rather than spreading unverified messages and voicenotes. If anyone has any information that could assist in locating Esethu, please contact the SAPS or reach out to her family directly.”

Anxious: Alfios Magwaca. Picture: facebook He says he had been searching for the woman since the day she went missing. “We are following up on leads, and have not rested. We remain positive that we are going to find her. “Her disappearance has shocked everyone. She was quite drunk that evening, we locked up around 10 pm and that was when she left with her girlfriend.