Cape Town crime fighters have warned people against making false police reports after a woman was busted by Goodwood Saps and charged with perjury. Police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk says cops arrested the 25-year-old woman after they became suspicious of her story about being robbed at gunpoint.

‘According to the complainant’s report at Goodwood SAPS she was at a shopping mall in Voortrekker Road, Goodwood on Friday, 27 September, when she was approached by an unknown male. He allegedly pointed her with a firearm and deceived her out of R24 000 cash and her work laptop valued at R25 000. ‘’On 30 September an interview was conducted with the complainant by the Goodwood detectives. During the interview they followed up on leads and clues and got suspicious of the complainant’s account of the facts. “As the interview progressed the complainant came up with the truth and admitted that she gave a false statement regarding the events.”