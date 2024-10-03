Cape Town crime fighters have warned people against making false police reports after a woman was busted by Goodwood Saps and charged with perjury.
Police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk says cops arrested the 25-year-old woman after they became suspicious of her story about being robbed at gunpoint.
‘According to the complainant’s report at Goodwood SAPS she was at a shopping mall in Voortrekker Road, Goodwood on Friday, 27 September, when she was approached by an unknown male. He allegedly pointed her with a firearm and deceived her out of R24 000 cash and her work laptop valued at R25 000.
‘’On 30 September an interview was conducted with the complainant by the Goodwood detectives. During the interview they followed up on leads and clues and got suspicious of the complainant’s account of the facts.
“As the interview progressed the complainant came up with the truth and admitted that she gave a false statement regarding the events.”
The woman confessed the truth and was busted for perjury and defeating the course of justice. She appeared in the Goodwood Magistrate Court on Tuesday.
Van Wyk adds: “A false report puts a lot of strain on police resources which could have been directed to real incidents of crime and to victims who need police assistance. The public is warned to refrain from reporting false cases as a criminal offence.”
Justin Kumlehn of the Western Cape Provincial Community Police Board says: “The Western Cape CPF Board condemns any attempts by individuals to manipulate the justice system by filing false reports. We urge the public to act responsibly and avoid filing false reports. Perpetrators will face the full force of the law, and as this case demonstrates, anyone caught lying to the police can expect to be arrested, charged, and brought to court.”