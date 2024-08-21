The body of a partially naked woman, believed to have been murdered, was discovered by a group of boys playing soccer on a field near Bo-Kaap. According to the Cape Town Central Community police forum chairperson, Marc Truss, the unidentified female looked as if she had been attacked, and her dress had been pulled over her head.

The body was found on Strand Street towards High Level Road, above the squatter camp, on Monday at bout 5pm. “They unfortunately found a woman who we initially thought had fallen off the mountain but it appears it was something else. “We are waiting for the police for further information. We now think that the woman died by probably gender-based violence and probably trauma to the head,” said Truss.

“She is unknown at the moment, we believe it’s a black lady, her age between 30 and 35. Unfortunately she succumbed to her injuries from the abuse. That is not acceptable. “Someone must have seen something happen because this was done during broad daylight.” The police said they were not investigating a murder, as they are still waiting for an autopsy.