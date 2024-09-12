A 52-year-old woman has appeared in the Kuils River Magistrate’s Court for beating her disabled boyfriend of 30 years with his own walking stick. The attack in their Mount Fletcher Road Home in Kalkfontein was caught on video and shows the suspect hitting the 56-year-old man’s head and his body for about 20 seconds as he lay on the ground.

According to his niece Zizipho Nkunzana, her uncle was involved in a car accident in 2006, leaving him paralysed on the left side of his body. Zizipho says: “When we saw the video, we were shocked. It’s bad. “We then learnt through the community that she always beats my uncle, especially when she is drunk.”

Zodwa “Zoey” Booi, from Operation Dudula, says they were alerted to the video shared by a family member. “The Sunday we went through and spoke to her, she told us she sometimes hits him when she’s drunk but she doesn’t know why. “That Saturday they had an argument and he went to sleep and was woken up by her hitting him.

“We also learned that the man tried to open a case before but was told to first get a doctor’s report. “I believe that is why we have so many men dying in silence because they don’t get the proper support when they are the victims of abuse.” Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirmed that a case of assault common and domestic violence was opened and that the woman was arrested on Monday.

“Police attended the scene and on arrival found the home filled with lots of community members that apparently wanted to intervene. She allegedly continuously assaults her husband as he is ill and cannot fight back. The members interviewed the husband and he did not want to open a criminal case. “The police official then opened a case of assault common and arrested her.” At court, the woman told the family that it was now her turn to hit her boyfriend after she suffered abuse for years.