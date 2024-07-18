The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued a Level 4 warning for more woeste weer today for disruptive rain across some areas in the Western Cape brought on by another cold front. The weather service said the areas to be impacted include the City of Cape Town, Langeberg, Stellenbosch, Swartland, Theewaterskloof, Witzenberg, Bergrivier, Breede Valley, Drakenstein, and Cederberg.

The heavy rain, which was expected to make landfall during the early hours of the morning, is predicted to lead to flooding of roads and susceptible settlements over the Cape Winelands, the City of Cape Town, parts of the West Coast, and Theewaterskloof municipalities. “The bulk of the rainfall is expected in the morning and into the afternoon. Rainfall accumulations of about 20mm to 30mm can be expected to reach higher amounts in the mountainous areas. “Due to the ground already being saturated, localised flooding of roads and susceptible settlements is likely,” Saws said.

It advised motorists to plan for longer travel periods particularly on major roads, and to drive carefully to prevent accidents, as slippery roads, reduced visibility as well as mudslides and rockfalls can be expected. Alert: City’s Carl Pophaim. Picture: supplied Mense are also warned to avoid crossing rivers and swollen streams where water is above your ankles. Saws adds: “If trapped in a vehicle during a flood, abandon it and climb to higher ground. Never drive on a road covered by water and if a vehicle stalls, leave it immediately and seek higher ground.”

Last week, the Western Cape was battered by woeste weer, which resulted in flooding, power outages, uprooted trees and road closures across the province. The City of Cape Town said yesterday that it has issued over 10 000 flood kits thus far. These kits are distributed across the metro but especially in more vulnerable areas such as informal settlements where residents have often settled in flood-prone areas or wetlands.