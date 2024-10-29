The former bodyguard of slain steroid king Brian Wainstein is suffering from nightmares, flashbacks and sleepless nights since taking the stand at the Western Cape High Court. This was revealed during court proceedings on Monday following several delays after he suffered an epileptic fit last week.

The 38-year-old man, who may not be named, is testifying against Jerome "Donkie“ Booysen and Mark Lifman in the mammoth underworld trial. In his testimony, he spilled the beans on the steroid trade, the underworld dealings and told the court how he turned on his former boss and plotted his murder. Wainstein was gunned down in his larney Constantia home in August 2017 as he lay sleeping next to his wife and child.

At the time, he was on Interpol’s most wanted list after he allegedly fled the USA. The bodyguard along with his brother and Kishor 'Kamal' Naidoo allegedly set up the plan to murder Wainstein and allowed hitmen onto the property in their absence. The state witness has dropped several bombshells as he described the relationship between Wainstein and alleged 28s gang boss, Ralph Stanfield and his wife Nicole Johnson. He also accused Johnson of selling steroids.

Yesterday the state prosecutor brought an application for the witness to testify via CCTV cameras. Court preparation officer, Sophie Petlele, took the stand and told the court after assessing the witness she found that he had various health problems including epileptic attacks, uncontrollable shaking and difficulty breathing. She said while he was willing to continue testifying he admitted that he also suffered from nightmares, flashbacks and sleepless nights as he continues to retell the story of Wainstein's death.