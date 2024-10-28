In a groundbreaking move towards religious inclusivity, the Department of Home Affairs has begun issuing official certificates recognising Muslim marriages, with Cape Town's Mayor praising this historic development. On Friday, Home Affairs Minister Dr. Leon Schreiber revealed the release of the first set of 33 certificates for Muslim marriages, made possible by updates to the department's internal systems.

Schreiber acknowledged that while this recognition comes much later than it should have, it is a personal privilege for him to oversee the issuance of marriage certificates that acknowledge Muslim unions. “This is a major step towards enhancing the dignity of this faith community, and reflects the ongoing commitment of Home Affairs to deliver dignity to all our valued clients,” he said. “It is also an expression of nation building, and a celebration of South Africa’s unity in diversity.”

For a fee of R20, clients can request a reprint of their marriage certificate to include the designation of a Muslim marriage. Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has praised this “progressive step” by Home Affairs, emphasising its historical importance for many residents in the city. “I thank the Minister for this change, especially as it has been achieved so quickly. This change proves that, with focus and care, we can get a lot done.”

The first certificate, indicating ‘Muslim marriage,’ was issued on 15 October 2024, to a couple whose Nikah (wedding ceremony) took place at Cravenby Estate. The Al Jama-ah Party expressed its appreciation for the department's efforts in updating the marriage certificate for Muslims, which now clearly identifies the “Type of Marriage” as “Muslim.” “Muslim couples can now register their marriages with a valid Nikah certificate with the Department of Home Affairs (DHA) and the marriage will be registered on the National Population Register and the couples will receive a South African Muslim marriage certificate,” the party said.