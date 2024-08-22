A group of thugs have been caught on camera robbing a winkel in Lotus River. About 12 men, allegedly members of the Mongrel gang, stormed into the foreign-owned shop located at the Engen garage in Klip Road on Monday.

Two of them jumped onto the counter and reached for the cash register, while others grabbed what they can. In the video which is two minutes and forty-seven-seconds long, two men are seen threatening the shopkeeper with a knife. Outnumbered: Owner had no chance. Pictures: screengrabbed They made off with cigarettes, card machines, cellphones and an undisclosed amount of money.

However, law enforcement officers who had stopped a motorcycle in front of De Wet Road opposite the shop nabbed two of the skelms. Cape Town safety boss JP Smith says while the officers were busy with the motorcyclist, they were surrounded by around 20 members of the Mongrels gang, apparently to distract them from the robbery. “Law Enforcement officers were alerted when they noticed persons running out of the convenience store, carrying cartons of cigarettes, items and the cash register.

Gang robs store: Grassy Park, Cape Town.#CrimeWatch pic.twitter.com/1FmwTrxaAx — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) August 21, 2024 “The suspects threatened to shoot the officers approaching, forcing them to withdraw their weapons,” Smith explains. He says no shots were fired as the group quickly got into a getaway vehicle parked close by, and sped away. “This while two other persons in the group headed for another vehicle. Officers pursued and were able to prevent the two suspects from escaping,” Smith says.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirmed that cops are investigating the business robbery. The two suspects aged 24 and 50 will appear in the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court once charged. Grassy Park Community Policing Forum (CPF) has condemned the robbery.