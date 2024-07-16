A Heideveld man who is accused of murdering his pregnant wife had a protection order out against him at the time. Roslin Heyns Martin, 36, was found on the floor of her wendy house on 30 June. Her throat was slit, and her arm and fingers broken.

The accused Clint Martin, who turned 34 yesterday, appeared in Athlone Magistrate’s Court for bail information where it was discovered that he had two previous convictions of drugs and assault. The Callas Foundation executive director Caroline Peters said: “He had to appear in court for contravening a protection order against the deceased on 25 July. Murdered: Roslin Martin. Picture: Leon Knipe “The State opposes bail for the accused in the matter. The atmosphere in court was very tense and emotional. He turned around I’m sure to see if his family was in the public gallery and the Magistrate had to call him to turn around.

“He looked lost like he wanted to cry, and we felt it was all a ploy for the court. I shouted as he walked down into the court cells ‘murderer!’” The matter was postponed to July 22. The organisation which runs a support group for victims of domestic violence and substance abuse wrote a letter to the magistrate asking the bail to be denied.