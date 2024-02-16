Convicted killer Abdul Salaam has been sentenced to 25 years in the mang for stabbing his wife, Miché Samuels, to death in full view of the couple’s minor daughter. Salaam, 41, returned to the Western Cape High Court on Thursday after he was found guilty of murder on Wednesday and pleaded for a lighter sentence.

The Bangladeshi was found guilty of stabbing Miché to death as she drove her car on 4 March 2021 on Ottery Road and fled, with their one-year-old daughter on the backseat. Police discovered divorce papers in the boot of her red Fiat Palio and told the Daily Voice that Salaam had thrown a knife on a nearby sportsfield, which was found, and they also took off his bloody T-shirt. Miche behind the wheel after she was murdered. Picture: Leon Knipe Bangladeshi man accused of viciously stabbing his Parkwood wife to death has been found guilty by the Western Cape High Court. The father of four pleaded not guilty to the murder charges and claimed he was a battered husband.

In his judgement, Acting Deputy Judge President, Andre Le Grange, said from the evidence presented at court, it was clear that the murder was not premeditated and therefore did not warrant a life sentence. Le Grange said: “It is quite obvious that from the facts of this case that this was a sudden incident where the accused took it upon himself to kill the deceased by taking a knife and stabbing her. “There is no doubt, based on the pathologist’s report, that the death was vicious, brutal to the extent that the knife cut the ribs of the deceased.”

In a marathon trial he was found guilty of the murder of Miché Samuels who was viciously stabbed to death behind the steering wheel of her after allegedly being attacked by Abdul on 4 March 2021. pic supplied He said it was clear that the couple were having marital problems, but there was no evidence before the court that Salaam was violent or involved in criminal activity. He also did not have previous convictions and for these reasons a sentence of life imprisonment was not considered appropriate. The judge added: “No amount of time can bring back the deceased. I am of the view that the only fit sentence is one of long-term imprisonment.

“I have considered the facts that the accused has been in custody for three years and suffers from depression and anxiety. As civil society, this court must also show mercy. I sentence you to 25 years in prison.” Miche’s dad, Daniel Beck, 69, says they are happy with the sentence: “We are relieved and we understand the court’s ruling. “I have not thrown him away and even though this means he will be eligible for parole, we hope he will take the time inside to atone for what he did and work on being a better father.”