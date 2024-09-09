After nearly a decade, wife murderer Donovan Titus finally got his straf in a packed Mitchells Plain Regional court on Friday. Magistrate Mary Jwacu, sentenced Titus to 15 years in the mang for killing his wife of two years, Candice, in 2015.

On August 7, the 28-year-old mom of one was stabbed 30 times in front of their seven-year-old daughter who pretended to be asleep. The court heard that her wounds were spread across her chest area, from her jugular veins, to her left arm and lungs. Stabbed 30 times: Candice Titus, 28. Picture: supplied She had also suffered blunt force trauma to her head and legs.

Titus had flown into a violent rage after he felt disrespected about a decision his wife had made, a crime the state referred to as heinous and barbaric. He maintained his innocence, however, claiming that an intruder broke into their Mitchells Plain home. His defence had asked the court to have mercy on him and grant him a suspended sentence of seven and a half years. The defence argued that although they understood the seriousness of the charges, and that nothing can bring a life back, Titus’ family had described him as a respectable, friendly, pleasant and non-aggressive person who was loved by everyone.

Meted out punishment: Mitchells Plain Regional Court. Picture: supplied The defence added that Titus maintained his relationship with his daughter, seeing her whenever she requested. Titus had no previous convictions or pending cases, it was a once-off incident, and in the nine years that he was out on bail, he did not commit any crime However, this did not convince the Magistrate, who on Friday said Titus did not show any remorse and sentenced him to 15 years direct imprisonment.

Candice’s mom Sandra Bowers broke down in tears. “I can just thank God for nine years, He has carried us. I give Him the glory and honour, for the many years I had to wait. The Word says those who wait upon the Lord, He will renew their strength,” she said. “Yes, it was not easy, it was a very difficult time for us, especially the three days leading up to sentencing, but we remain faithful and continue trusting Him.”

Court watcher, Linda Jones, said while the sentencing does not fit the crime committed, they were pleased with the court's decision. “We as the CPF and Mitchells plain United Residence Association (Mura) are pleased though we know no sentencing will bring Candice back or undo what was done. “We will continue to pray for Candice’s family that this will help them to find comfort that justice was finally reached.