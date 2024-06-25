A family was left in disbelief and horror when they learned that a man who had allegedly murdered his wife and set her alight, went to his ouma and confessed. Last Wednesday, the smouldering body of mom of three Felicia Simons was discovered in her New Horizons home by worried neighbours, who broke down her door after smelling something burning.

It is alleged that Felicia and her husband, Tevin Searle, had a bekgeveg before he poured petrol over her and set her alight. Arrested: Tevin Searle. Picture: supplied Searle ran away after the murder but was arrested on Friday and charged with murder. On Monday, the victim’s family filled up the public gallery in Wynberg Magistrate’s Court where he made his first appearance.

Searle requested a Legal Aid lawyer. The State prosecutor said when cops arrived at the house, they were taken to the body and “there was a strong smell of petrol”. The court heard: “The members then found a female with burn marks on her body and they called the paramedics and she was declared deceased.

“According to one witness, on 19 June they heard an altercation taking place by the tenants of the house and after sometime, they went to the back and saw that there was a body and the shower was running and they closed the tap.” The prosecutor said Searle’s ouma told cops that he came to her and confessed. The laywer added: “Another witness, grandma, indicated that the accused approached her and said he had killed someone. She told him he must hand himself over to the police.

“The investigating officer also went to the daughter of the accused and she indicated that she witnessed him assaulting her mother and she left while they were still arguing. “Based on the confession to the grandma and the daughter of the accused who saw the assault, the accused was arrested.” Felicia’s devastated father Edward Simons couldn’t hold back his tears when he saw Searle in the dock.

The heartbroken dad tells the Daily Voice: “I felt very sad seeing him there. What happened is terrible, I don’t think anyone would want to have an image of what happened to Felicia. “I don’t agree with bail. I think he must rot in jail. What happened to my daughter was not a nice scene to witness. Her three children are traumatised.” He adds: “I know that he was abusive and people would tell me about the abuse. I had a chat with him about this and he denied it.