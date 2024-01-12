Sporting codes in Bonteheuwel continue to soldier on despite the dire state of the Metropolitan Sports Grounds. Throughout last year, vandalism took place at the “White House”, the sports hall on the grounds. Skollies vandalised toilets, stole the kitchen sink and taps, copper pipes and electricity cables that left the facility powerless.

Wayne Weitz, president of the local football association (LFA), says that they completed all their soccer programmes despite the challenges. He says: “The problem is the City officials neglected their duties at the facility, that’s the bottom line. Last year, when we reported all the break-ins, nothing happened.” Ward councillor Angus McKenzie acknowledges the sad state of the facility and says: “Track and field events will continue, (but) any other activities needing to make use of the hall will be affected and possibly, if available, will be accommodated in other facilities.”

Goulburn Athletic AFC and the local cricket club achieved massive success in 2023. According to McKenzie, security was beefed up at the facility from the end of 2023. VANDALISED: Kitchen sink stolen Ward councillor Angus McKenzie acknowledges the sad state of the facility. PIC SUPPLIED He explains: “This included the deployment of five permanent Community Ambassadors, facility security as well as scheduled SAPS, Metro and Law Enforcement patrolling.