Wheelchair warrior, Robert Earle, 69, has conquered Chapman’s Peak and Suikerbossie Hill with his wheelchair.
He performed the feat on Friday in a bid to raise funds for ex-colleagues who were flight engineers in the South African Air Force and are now struggling financially.
Robert from Krugersdorp was involved in a helicopter crash in January 1978 while serving in the air force as a flight engineer. He is confined to a wheelchair, but that did not stop him from completing the 12.7 kilometre route in two-and-a-half hours.
Yesterday, Robert said he was doing well, but felt a little stiff.
Robert says: “I had a traffic official who was very helpful and kind, that drove behind me all the way.
“It got very misty and was drizzling. Through Chapman’s Peak, I drove in the clouds which was very exciting and kept me cool. As always I just praised the Lord for my good health and being in the position to do things like this. It went very well and the traffic service was very supportive.”
So far he has managed to raise just over R4 000, but say it’s still early days.
Robert says: “We have a Facebook group with ex-Air Force colleagues and some of them have fallen on hard times. Those who are benefitting are aware of what I will be doing, so whenever they are in need of any funds towards water, petrol, medicine or anything, then I draw out of the fund.”