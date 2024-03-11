Wheelchair warrior, Robert Earle, 69, has conquered Chapman’s Peak and Suikerbossie Hill with his wheelchair. He performed the feat on Friday in a bid to raise funds for ex-colleagues who were flight engineers in the South African Air Force and are now struggling financially.

Robert from Krugersdorp was involved in a helicopter crash in January 1978 while serving in the air force as a flight engineer. He is confined to a wheelchair, but that did not stop him from completing the 12.7 kilometre route in two-and-a-half hours. Yesterday, Robert said he was doing well, but felt a little stiff. Robert says: "I had a traffic official who was very helpful and kind, that drove behind me all the way.