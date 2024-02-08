The future of the multi-million rand Swartklip Indoor Sports Centre is up in the air. The community recreation hub located in gang-infested Tafelsig was built in 2010 and was supposed to offer residents recreational programmes, with indoor and outdoor soccer pitches and netball courts.

However, the centre has not been used for the last five years due to vandalism and cracked walls as a part of the building is sinking. The City of Cape Town has now revealed they are weighing their options regarding the future of the facility, saying: “The City’s Recreation and Parks Department is aware of the current state of the Swartklip indoor centre and can confirm that engagements, including a public participation process, are currently underway on the suitable options for the facility.” The centre was also used for SAPS training, after-school programmes, seniors arts and crafts, educare free play, futsal training and fitness classes for women. Picture:Byron Lukas

The City did not respond to questions about why the facility has been allowed to become run down, or address rumours that the building would be thrown down and the land used for a cemetery. Anwar Alexander, a community leader, says demolishing the facility is not going to benefit the community. Anwar says: “This is the only sporting facility that is in Tafelsig at the moment, so taking it away is an injustice to the people.”

Anwar adds: "There are many non-profit organisations in the area who can use the facility, but it stands there guarded by securities being paid for doing nothing." The City's Recreation and Parks Department confirmed that engagements, including a public participation process, are currently underway.Picture:Byron Lukas When the Daily Voice visited the indoor centre last Thursday, there were no guards in sight.