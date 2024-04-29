Residents staying at a council property in Aylesbury Park, Wetton say they’ve been left in the dark for almost a year and are fearing for their lives as skelms are cashing in on their plight. Barry Stephenson, 65 says the lights on the balcony and on the ground are out.

“When the sun sets it gets completely dark because there are no lights. We are too scared to even go the house shop at night because anything can happen to you and no one would see. “We have a lot of elderly people that live in the flat and when I leave in the morning I am walking in fear because I need to walk to Wetton Road and wait for a taxi. I have reached out to the housing office, the mayor's office and the premier office but nobody seems to want to assist us.” Kwaad: Barry Stephenson. Picture supplied Aslam Rossouw adds: “Our biggest problem in this community is vandalism by our own people. The council is ash blond to resolve our lights on balconies so we face high crime rates, unsafe living conditions and total darkness day in and out.”