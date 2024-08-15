The Western Cape Department of Social Development has pledged to work with Sassa to provide better services to beneficiaries. This comes after the new Social Development MEC Jaco Londt visited with Sassa’s provincial management earlier this week.

Londt says over the coming months, the Department would work to support Sassa to not only facilitate better services but resolve some of the challenges the agency has been plagued with. “Sassa is a national function and thus does not fall under the province’s mandate. However, by working with Sassa, we can support our most vulnerable residents. Whenever we receive complaints or queries from the public to Sassa, we escalate these to the necessary Sassa officials to ensure that citizens receive help. “As the Provincial Minister, I may also conduct oversight visits at Sassa offices to monitor services, and while this was the first engagement between Sassa and us, discussions revolved around the relationship between the agency and the Western Cape Department of Social Development (DSD), challenges experienced by Sassa and ongoing solutions, and the way forward.”