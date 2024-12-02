The Western Cape Department of Education (WCED), along with local schools and onnies emerged as the cream of the crop at the 2024 National Education Excellence Awards. The awards ceremony was held on Friday evening at the Birchwood Hotel and OR Tambo Conference Centre in Boksburg.

Hoёr Meisieskool Bloemhof, from the Cape Winelands, was crowned the Top Performing Public Secondary School in Quintile 5. Rhenish Girls’ High School secured 3rd place in the same category. Isalathiso Primary School, a no-fee school based in the Eden and Central Karoo, achieved 3rd place in the category for Outstanding Upkeep and Maintenance of School Facilities.

Homba Primary School from the Metro East and Alexander Sinton High School in the Metro Central were recognized for their contributions to health promotion in schools. WCED MEC David Maynier described the awards as a testament to the hard work and dedication of officials who support schools and learners every day. He said: “From exceptional schools and districts to groundbreaking projects, the dedication of our educators and officials inspires learners and elevates the standards of education across the province.”

The Metro North Education District, under Director Wendy Horn, was honoured for maintaining an 85% matric pass rate over the past five years. The district also claimed 2nd place for Top Performing District, with the Highest Number of Bachelor’s Passes over a Three-Year Period. The Metro Central Education District, led by Brenda Robertson, received two awards: 2nd place for Top Performing District, for the Highest Overall Score Using Quality Performance Indicators, and 3rd place for Excellence in Improving Primary School Learning Outcomes. Johan Clarke, from the Overberg Education District Learner Transport Scheme (LTS), won the National Trailblazer Award for developing an innovative app that streamlines learner transport operations.