A Western Cape resident who bagged over R7 million in the Lotto Plus 1 jackpot, said winning this money has granted her the freedom to enjoy her job “without the stress of making ends meet.” The mother of two won R7,804,904.60 from the July 24, 2024 draw.

National Lottery Ithuba said she purchased her ticket on the Standard Bank Banking App, with a R60 wager and Quick Pick selection. Describing the thrill of winning as both exhilarating and humbling, the winner expressed her relief that this substantial windfall will alleviate the pressure of day-to-day living. "Given the rising costs of everything nowadays, even with a job, it gets overwhelming.“

She said she plans to renovate her home, spoil her children and fulfil a dream of travelling. Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza in congratulating the winner said it is fulfilling to learn just how much this win will change her life for the better. Saturday (July 27, 2024) draw is estimated at R83 million.

Ithuba said is it third-largest Lotto jackpot on offer. The largest Lotto jackpot of R110million was won in 2018, followed by the second largest jackpot of R86 million won in 2022. Ithuba reminded its players:

– Trauma counselling and financial advice is offered to winners of R50,000 and above. – All winnings are tax free and paid-out within 72 hours of a valid claim. – Players must 18 years or older.