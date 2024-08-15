The family of a Vredenberg teenager says they are worried after he disappeared without a trace 12 days ago, causing him to miss his matric ball. The family of Romano Fredericks, 18, are now hoping that he is found before his 19th birthday this coming weekend.

Anna Fredericks, Romano’s grandma who raised him since he was a baby, says she has not had a decent nights sleep since he disappeared on 3 August. “He doesn't even sleep out, he is just in his room, every single day, the only time he goes out is when he goes to the shop for me. “He only has one friend that he met now during his matric year. The boy came here to visit, but he hasn't seen Romano since Friday.”

Anna says Romano left that Saturday morning to meet a girl in Veldrift. On his way home he was dropped at the Laingville crossing, 18km away from Vredenberg. Anari Fredericks, Romano’s aunty, says everyone is very worried about the Louwville High School pupil.

“We have been looking everyday, following leads, we also checked all the clinics, hospitals, police stations, morgues, everywhere. “This is unlike him, besides he wouldn't miss his matric ball, he looked forward to it, everything was sorted.” Veranique “Benji” Williams from Faith and Hope Missing Persons Unit says they are following up on all leads.