Emotions ran high on Sunday when the community of Wesbank mobilised to search for a missing girl. Thirteen-year-old Amylee Matysen was last seen at the home of her paternal grandmother in D Block, Wesbank, when she apparently left without informing anyone of where she was going.

Her distraught father, Jerome Mentoor, says his daughter lives with his mother and would visit him on weekends. This weekend, however, she was supposed to go away with her ouma. But in the end she never left with her ouma and everyone was in shock when her uncle, who leaves with her granny, alerted everyone that she was missing on Saturday morning at around 11am. This is Amylee Matysen. Emotions were high on Sunday when the community of Wesbank and the family of Amylee Matysen mobilised to find the missing minor. Picture: Marsha Stepmom Lucrecia Mentoor, 28, says she was at work when she got the news.

Lucrecia says: “Amylee was supposed to go with her grandma [Jerome’s mother] away for the weekend but she didn’t go. Jerome’s brother was in the shower and the gate was locked, when he got out of the shower he realised that Amylee was not at home so he informed Jerome. “When I got home from work, I immediately went to D Block and showed three girls a picture of Amylee asking if they saw her and they told her that they saw her at the park.” Amylee is in Grade 6 at Wesbank No.1 Primary School and Lucrecia says it is unlike the teen to leave and not come back.

The stepmom adds: “We have been searching for her since Saturday. The people are all telling different stories, we don’t know which way. I spoke to Amylee just last Thursday about children disappearing.” On Sunday, the family, joined by members of the Wesbank Neighbourhood Watch, ward councillor Ebrahim Sawant, the local CPF, and community members went house to house looking for Amylee but could not find her. Yesterday, the family, joined by members of the Wesbank Neighbourhood Watch, ward councillor Embrahim Sawant, the local CPF, and community members went house to house looking for Amylee but could not find her. Picture: Marsha Her maternal grandmother, Rene Onverwacht, said Amylee’s mother was in Stellenbosch but on her way to Wesbank.

A member from the neighbourhood watch says: “So far the searches have been unsuccessful, we have gone into a few streets, gotten names, went into different houses but no success.” Amylee was last seen wearing a green dress and white takkies. Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi says police are asking for help as the search continues.