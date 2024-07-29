The EFF has called on the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) to take punitive action against a group of pupils from Pinelands High School accused of “selling” their black classmates in a mock slave auction. While several pupils have been suspended amid an investigation into the incident which was filmed on the school grounds last week, the EFF has called for the culprits to be suspended from the school systems and forced to do community work in black townships along with their parents.

The shocking incident, which happened last week and was captured on a cellphone camera and shared on social media, was reported to the school management by concerned parent Merle Potgieter. In the clip entitled “Slavery at school is crazy”, black pupils can be seen standing behind a gate while their coloured classmates are heard making bids of various amounts between R50 000 and R100 000. One pupil even offers to buy his classmate using BItcoin crypto currency. Anger: EFF’s Mbulelo Dwane. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency(ANA) Potgieter says her 14-year-old son informed her that he came under attack by a group of boys who pounced on him as he arrived at school on Thursday morning.

“He is in Grade 8 and the incident took place at the Grade 8 quad on Thursday morning. On his arrival at 7.25am, he was approached by three coloured boys who picked him up and tried to place him in the area where they had locked the other boys. They were using hockey sticks and prodding the boys. My son fought them off and showed me the video.” The concerned mom went to the school the next day and demanded a meeting with the school principal, who she says was unaware of the incident. Potgieter says they were informed that some of the laaities who participated were subsequently suspended and that racial slurs and bullying happened frequently as black pupils were often mocked and called names such as “loadshedding” and told to “go eat chicken feet”.

WCED spokesperson, Bronagh Hammond, says they are aware of the video and labelled it as disturbing and hurtful “[Friday] morning, senior officials visited the school. The school had already initiated an investigation into the event in terms of its disciplinary procedures, following an allegation of racist bullying. “The learners involved are being interviewed and offered support, including counselling. Contact is also being made with the learners’ parents. The school management has also engaged with the staff and learners and will be communicating with the parent community. The SGB will soon convene to determine the next steps in terms of disciplinary action.”

In a letter issued to parents on Saturday, the school indicated that a number of students have been suspended pending the conclusion of an investigation. Meanwhile Mbulelo Dwane, EFF provincial co-ordinator of the labour desk, says they were shocked to see the video and are awaiting the outcome of the investigation. “We vehemently condemn all forms of racism but this is very shocking. We are waiting to see what the WCED does but we believe these children should be suspended from the schooling system for at least two years.

“They should be made to do community service in the black areas along with their parents because where does a 13 or 14-year-old come on this if they are not being taught it at their homes or in their community. We want punitive action and while we will wait for the WCED to investigate, if we are not satisfied, we will protest and close down that school.” Kenneth Williams, deputy provincial secretary of the South African Democratic Teachers Union, says: “We were informed of the incident and immediately got into con- tact with the district director who went told the school to ensure the suspensions. “We are quite unhappy and while we understand that it was claimed to have been a joke we cannot accept this behaviour.