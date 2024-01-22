A well-known rugby player from Goedverwacht, near Piketberg, died tragically on Saturday afternoon after drowning in a dam. Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said the circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.

Twigg says: “Piketberg police registered an inquest for investigation following an incident in which a 30-year-old man drowned at a dam on Saturday afternoon at about 1.10pm. A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death.” Lee-Mohn Booys went swimming with friends at Piket-Bo-Berg where he drowned. His mother Cornelia Dodenburg, 61, says she got the call before 3pm on Saturday.

Dodenburg says: “He went to spend the day at the mountain with friends and went for a swim. According to his friend who was with him, the friend dived in and told Lee-Mohn ‘moenie in duik nie’, but he jumped in. “When the friend came up, Lee-Mohn called him for help. By the time he got to Lee-Mohn, he was already under the water. Lee-Mohn could swim, but the water is deep. “We still can’t believe that it is true but the Lord came to pick his flower, it had to happen like that because it was his time.

“God doesn’t ask for age. Lee-Mohn was a people’s person, he was a drinker, but he wasn’t difficult and never looked for trouble, and he was well-known in the community.” Lee-Mohn was not married and did not have children, however, he had a girlfriend who is shattered by his passing. Goedverwacht Rugby Club took to their Facebook page to issue a heartfelt post in remembrance of the player nicknamed “Kanonvoet”.