Residents of Grassy Park and Lavender Hill received another surprise visitor on Monday when a large male baboon went walkabout in the area. The animal was successfully captured by the Cape of Good Hope SPCA Wildlife Department in the vicinity of Rondevlei.

Reports of a baboon spotted along Prince George Drive near Steenberg came in first and he later made his way to Grassy Park. Gavin Walbrugh from the Steenberg Community Police Forum said the baboon did not pose a threat, but was threatened by laaities who threw stones at it. Belinda Abraham of the Cape of Good Hope SPCA said the bobbejaan was caught and in the SPCA’s care, and they will be requesting guidance from the relevant authorities with regards to its safe release.

Baboon safely captured by Cape of Good Hope SPCA. Picture supplied In August, another male baboon had social media buzzing after dispersing from his troop. Mense went a little bos as they recorded the apie visiting Plumstead, Kenilworth, Ottery, Kenwyn, Lansdowne and even Hanover Park before it was eventually captured. Lynda Silk from the Cape Peninsula Civil Conservation says there’s nothing snaaks about wandering baboons. She explains: “From time to time, adult male baboons disperse from the troop they were born into, and find their way into urban areas.

“These dispersing male baboons are not looking to live in the suburbs they pass through, they are looking to find a fresh troop they must join at sexual maturity. “It is a tremendous danger and struggle for dispersing male baboons to find their way through to reach other baboon troops when Table Mountain National Park Nature Reserve is not a continuous wild space. It is interrupted by long stretches of housing and development.” Baboon safely captured by Cape of Good Hope SPCA. Picture supplied Grassy Park Councillor Shanen Rossouw is confident residents are now clued up on what to do when a bobbejaan enters the neighbourhood.

Rossouw adds: “This is the second time a baboon was spotted in the area, but the community knows what to do and takes precaution. “They contact me and I alert the SPCA. If they can’t get a hold of me, then they phone the SPCA.” Baboon safely captured by Cape of Good Hope SPCA. Picture supplied SPCA Wildlife Team Supervisor Jon Friedman called for calm in all human-wild animal interactions.