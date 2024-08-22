The owner of Euphoria Social Club walked out of Blue Downs Magistrates Court on a high note on Monday after prosecutors decided not to put his case on the roll. Social media has been buzzing since a three part video of cops raiding the joint in Windsor Park, Kraaifontein went viral over the weekend.

The videos posted on Facebook by Angelica Main, starts off with cops standing inside the establishment explaining the firearm control act to the owner Timothy Duckitt, 33, who asks for their search warrant. Duckitt tells the cops he is waiting for his lawyer but says he won’t stop cops from searching for guns, as they will only find ganja for which he has a permit. The members of the Public Order Police go into the back of the premises, where a few males are chilling in the lounge, and find various containers containing marijuana.

While Timothy tries to light his bong he gets arrested and is escorted out. Timothy’s lawyer, Wildre Fourie says his client had a permit displayed in the front window of his shop, showing that he is allowed to cultivate. However, according to Timothy, who spoke to Daily Voice a day after his release from the holding cells, the cops would not listen to him and took the permit and chucked it in plastic bags along with his weed merchandise.

An overjoyed Timothy says he is just happy to be home, surrounded by his children and wife. “I am a family man, I am no trouble maker and this shows. I am just so thankful for everyone who stood behind me and supported me. This weekend served as a reminder that I have people supporting me, as bizarre as it was, I took something away from it.” Timothy says he had no doubt of his innocence.

“I didnt even appear in court. This was a case of an abuse of power, even though I told them about the permit they wouldn't read it and still arrested me. I also didn't get my weed back, but my lawyer will handle it.” Timothy says he will be hosting an open day this weekend for everyone who showed their support. “This showed how the cannabis community can stand together, we are all on a high after this.”