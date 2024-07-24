A disruptive weekend for Cape Town and other surrounding municipalities is on the cards after the SA Weather Service (SAWS) issued an orange level 5 disruptive rainfall warning. The warning means that Cape Town and surrounding areas are expected to be hit by torrential rain, strong winds, and flooding on Saturday.

This comes as Cape Town has experienced significant rainfall already this month, which means the soil and waterways in many parts of the city remain well saturated. The City said all services would be put on standby to deal with any weather impacts. The City said in a statement: “We advise the public to please take heed of the current advisory and to start implementing any possible mitigation measures around their properties in the interim.

“This would include clearing out drainage systems and cleaning gutters, removing dead tree branches and other obstructions, and digging trenches around their homes to divert water away.” As a result of the warning, City confirmed the cancellation of the Kuier@TheCastle, which was to take place on Saturday. The City stated: “Due to very severe weather alerts for Saturday, predicting high winds, we have consulted our safety team and decided to cancel the event.