Just a week before Christmas, a family from Brooklyn have lost alles in a devastating fire that wrecked through their home on Monday morning around 8am. Single mom, Shahieda Lasker, 52 from Princess Alice Avenue said that the fire was sudden and unexpected, and suspects it could have been an arson attack.

Lasker says: “My children and I were all still asleep when the people in the road woke us up, screaming that my house is burning. “I think someone threw something on the roof because it does not make sense. I did not have any electrical issues and the fire started on the roof. “I managed to run through the house and get all my children out safely because at the time, it was just the roof that was burning.

“We just ran out of the house when the entire ceiling fell in, so if nobody woke us up, we would have all died. “I am thankful to God that we are all alive, but everything is a disaster.” DEVASTATED: Single mother Shahieda Lasker BLAZE: Mense watch as firefighters try to save house Lasker lived in the house with her five children – all of whom are under the age of 15 years, with the youngest being just two years old.

She had informal structures in her yard which she rented to tenants, who also lost everything. Jermaine Carelse, spokesperson for the City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Service, said the cause of fire is yet to be confirmed. Carelse reports: “This incident was reported at about 8.30am on Monday.