In a significant stride towards enhancing educational opportunities in the Western Cape, SPARK Schools is poised to transform its Eerste River campus from temporary modular units into a state-of-the-art, permanent facility.
This ambitious expansion, celebrated by Wesgro and the Western Cape Education Department, aims to accommodate learners up to Grade 12, ensuring that quality education remains accessible and affordable for all.
Construction of the new primary school building began in September 2024 and is expected to be completed by May 2025.
Western Cape Education MEC David Maynier remarked that the demand for quality education continues to grow across the Western Cape, and initiatives like SPARK Schools' expansion are vital in ensuring every learner has access to the best possible opportunities.
“We commend SPARK Schools for their commitment to excellence and innovation in education, and we look forward to the positive impact this project will have on students.”
Wesgro CEO, Wrenelle Stander, hailed the expansion: “With the rising demand for educational facilities and access to quality learning in the Western Cape, this development is a key step toward not only meeting that demand but also improving educational outcomes for learners across the province. It demonstrates what is possible if we help unlock higher levels of private sector investment in the education sector."
Stander further added that the Edu Invest reflects Wesgro's commitment to advancing the business of education, and this investment will enhance academic achievements and overall competitiveness.
SPARK Schools Managing Director Earl Sampson also added that the transition from temporary units to a permanent facility will provide greater stability and an enriched learning environment for the learners. “With the backing of partners like Century Property Developments, we are bringing this vision to life.”