In a significant stride towards enhancing educational opportunities in the Western Cape, SPARK Schools is poised to transform its Eerste River campus from temporary modular units into a state-of-the-art, permanent facility. This ambitious expansion, celebrated by Wesgro and the Western Cape Education Department, aims to accommodate learners up to Grade 12, ensuring that quality education remains accessible and affordable for all.

Construction of the new primary school building began in September 2024 and is expected to be completed by May 2025. Western Cape Education MEC David Maynier remarked that the demand for quality education continues to grow across the Western Cape, and initiatives like SPARK Schools' expansion are vital in ensuring every learner has access to the best possible opportunities. “We commend SPARK Schools for their commitment to excellence and innovation in education, and we look forward to the positive impact this project will have on students.”