The Oasis farm family whose house was destroyed when an alleged drunk driver crashed into want R55 000 from the construction company that owns the vehicle. This was revealed by the company, Entsha AOT, after the family claimed that they have not yet been compensated for the damages caused by their driver.

In the early hours of 9 June 2024, a bakkie crashed into the Cloete family's shack, taking out their kitchen and one bedroom, as well as the roof. Kwaad: Brenda Cloete, 65. Picture: supplied Mom Brenda Cloete, 65, says: “My yskas, my TV, wasmasjien, my koppies en borde. Alles is stukkend.” She also claimed the driver was gesuip and there were beer bottles in the bakkie.

Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk confirmed a case of reckless and negligent driving was registered for investigation, with no arrests yet. Brenda told the Daily Voice that the Parow-based company has refused to compensate them and had been ghosting them. However, Entsha AOT on Monday said they offered to pay R10 000 for the damages, but the family had rejected the offer and demanded R55 000 instead.

Trashed: A company bakkie crashed into family’s home. Picture: supplied In a statement, the company confirmed the driver had been fired, as he was not allowed to use the company vehicle. They said they were "more than willing to assist“ the Cloetes, “however, we can not see that their claim of R55k is worthy. “For that to be processed, we need the proofs, whether it be photos that they have of days before the event of their home to understand the claim.”

But Brenda’s daughter Brendaline Cloete, 32, says this is the first time they hear about a R55k claim. She says they were told they would receive an initial payment of R10 000 to fix the shack, and would receive more money for the other damages when the company’s insurance pay out. Brendaline explains: “She [the business owner] told me that the amount that they are paying out is just for the time being until their insurance is going to replace the items.”

She says the family has even offered to buy second-hand appliances to save the company money. She adds: “My dad bought food with his pension. We asked them if they couldn’t help with a food hamper as our food was also destroyed.” Entsha AOT says they were unable to take the family’s calls this week as they have been getting calls from “various consultants and legal persons”, and did not know who to deal with anymore.