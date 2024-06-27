The water supply to a block of flats in Schotsche Kloof in Bo-kaap was cut off for nearly a week due to residents owing the city over R15 million. Dozens of residents, mostly elderly people, were left high and dry for the past six days after the City disconnected their water due to non-payment of accounts by the Schotsche Kloof Body Corporate.

Sixteen units in the complex in Astana Street, decorated with Palestinian colours, were without water. Only residents living on the ground floor had access to water while those affected were assisted by their neighbours. Fadiel Moos, a Schotsche Kloof Body Corporate trustee, says they had to pay the City R24 000 to restore the water yesterday.

“They demanded R24 000 immediately which we gave, we couldn’t afford it, but we gave them. We only had R22000 in the account,” he says. The water was restored following an emergency meeting between the Body Corporate and City officials. The City said in a statement that the Body Corporate only settled the current municipal account, and not the arrears.

The property has accumulated a total debt of R15,8 million over several years. “Provided the Body Corporate enters into and honours the terms of a new payment arrangement once settled, services to the complex will continue as normal. “In general, services to a property will never be restricted if a payment arrangement is in place and the terms are being honoured,” the City said.