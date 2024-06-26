The City of Cape Town says essential maintenance work on the Cape Flats water network is progressing well. If all goes according to plan, mense affected by the three day water outage should have running water by midnight today as projected.

By yesterday afternoon the city teams had reached the halfway point of the repairs. “This work will ensure that the City’s pipe infrastructure is in the best possible condition for years to come,” it said in a statement. Areas affected include from Wynberg, Ottery, Diep River, Retreat, Steenberg, Muizenberg, Lakeside, Grassy Park, up to Pelican Park and their surrounding areas.

The city said work on five sites to replace a total of six valves is well under way and are at different stages of progress. Valves have been installed at four of the sites, except Acacia Road. During this time, a sixth valve was discovered that also needs to be replaced and will be done too. As part of the work, teams also assess the existing pipes and do repairs, welding and modifications when needed.

· Prince George Drive – completed (two valves replaced) · Blackbird corner of Acacia Road- still under way with a new spool piece being manufactured · Blackbird Avenue corner of Kestrel Road - still under way