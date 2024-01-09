The City’s Water and Sanitation Directorate is preparing to carry out phase 3 of the 1 300m water pipe replacement project in Plumstead. With the use of cutting-edge trenchless pipe cracking technology, the 50-year-old ageing fibre cement pipes are being replaced with High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) pipes.

As part of the Mayor's Priority Programme (MPP), the Water and Sanitation Directorate has expanded its Water and Sewer Pipe Replacement Programme and set aside R836.6 million for infrastructure maintenance and pipe replacements for the 2023/2024 financial year. The first phase of the Plumstead project, which involved replacing the water pipes in St Joans Road, was finished in November and phase 2, in Gray Road, was completed in December. Phase 3 in Adelaide and Rivers End Roads is anticipated to start mid-January 2024.

For this project, the City decided to use trenchless pipe cracking technology. This involves a bursting head that is hydraulically pulled through the existing pipe, breaking it apart at the same time that a new pipe is pulled along to replace the old one. This has shown to be a less expensive option for replacing pipes than the conventional ways. Because fewer excavations are needed, it also ensures a quicker completion time and less disruption.

Other advantages of the approach include: Lower restoration costs: Because there is less excavation, there are fewer expenses involved in repairing roads, sidewalks and landscapes.

Less labour-intensive: Needs fewer workers than conventional open-cut techniques.

Reduced environmental disturbance: Helps preserve ecosystems, landscapes and trees.

Less material usage: The procedure frequently uses less material, which promotes sustainability.

Durable materials: HDPE is a common material used to make replacement pipes since it resists corrosion and lasts longer, meaning less replacements are needed over time.

Applicable in various conditions: Can be employed in a variety of soil and environmental conditions, making them versatile for different projects.

Reduced disturbances for residents: Reduced noise, dust and disruption.

Fewer safety hazards: With less open excavation, the risk of accidents and injuries is reduced, enhancing overall project safety. Mayco Member for Water and Sanitation, Zahid Badroodien, visited the site to check on progress just before the builder’s break in December. “The pipes in Plumstead needed to be replaced because they were over 50 years old and our operation teams had to deal with multiple bursts. Proactive improvements of aged infrastructure are crucial.