An American psychic, Kandis Starr claims to have made contact with missing Joshlin Smith. Starr had a playhouse on her video with a teddy bear, a picture of Elmo from Sesame Street, and a photoshopped picture of Joshlin where she claims to be channelling the missing girl in the video that is over nine-minutes long posted on TikTok at the weekend.

The video has been viewed over 67,000 times, it has over 1,500 likes, over 160 comments, and has been shared over 180 times. The Grade 1 learner from Diazville Primary School in Saldanha Bay has been missing since February 19. She has been missing for 190 days. Joshlin’s mother, Kelly Smith, her boyfriend, Jacquen ‘Boeta’ Appolis, Stevano van Rhyn, and Lourentia Lombaard are currently detained for her disappearance.

The group faces charges of kidnapping and trafficking in persons for the purpose of exploitation and are expected to appear in the Western Cape High Court on September 16 after the matter was initially heard in the Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court. The State alleges Joshlin was sold for R20,000. During the channelling session, Starr explained that the teddy bear had a rem pod used for paranormal investigations. When a spirit interacts a static-like sound can be heard.

As she ‘speaks’ to Joshlin, Starr explains that while she knows that she has not been found yet, she wanted to ask some questions. @kandisstarr #channelingenergy #joslinsmith #southafrica #southafricannews #southafricatiktok #paranormal #tiktok #energyreadersoftiktok ♬ original sound - KANDIS STARR “Were you put on a ship?” Starr asked, but there was no static-like answer which she explained in the comments meant no. She went on to state the claims that her mother, Kelly, left her with men who she thought she knew and they hurt Joshlin, this time the static-like noise becomes loud.

When asked if she knew if her mother knew these guys were hurting her, again, the noise erupted. However, there was no ‘answer’ or noise, when asked if her mother knew where she was right now. A slight sound could also be heard when asked if witchcraft had been done on her. The sound erupts again once when asked if it was Boeta and if Boeta had hurt Joshlin. Claims were also that Joshlin answered yes when asked if Boeta’s friend (van Rhyn) assisted in moving her and if her mother ever hurt her.

During the session, Joshlin also ‘responded positively’ when asked if she had toys where she was, if she was able to play, and if she had found happiness. Starr ends the video by asking viewers who have intellectual questions to ask Joshlin about her whereabouts to post them in the comments as she would be conducting a spirit box. In her comments when questioned about her calling for Justice for Joshlin, Starr confirmed to her viewers that the young girl had died.