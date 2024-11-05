The two men believed to have shot and killed alleged underworld kingpin, Mark Lifman, have been caught on camera just moments after the shooting. Video footage shared with IOL shows the suspects changing the registration plates of the car after the shooting on Sunday.

According to a source the duo, who both work for a Cape Town-based security company, were caught driving a white VW Polo when they fired a hail of bullets at Lifman at Garden Route Mall in the Southern Cape town of George on Sunday. "They shot him five times and they sped away. Initially they had CY plates on (the car) and in the footage you can see them parking off on a field and changing the plates to a CAA registration. This video shows them getting out putting away the gun and changing the plate to avoid being detected," the source told IOL. Meanwhile Western Cape Police have confirmed that two hitmen would appear in the George Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut said: "In collaborative efforts to respond to crime and arrest perpetrators thereof, two suspects were questioned and are now charged with the murder of a 57-year-old man outside the Garden Route Mall in George. “The pair, aged 37 and 53 were apprehended near Uniondale on Sunday afternoon and the vehicle they were travelling in was also confiscated. Their arrest follows a shooting incident that left the 57-year-old dead. “After the suspects fled the crime scene, police, law enforcement officials, security companies and crime watch groups were activated to be on the lookout for the suspects in the region. As a consequence, the pair was arrested a couple of hours later."