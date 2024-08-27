Cape Town - The gale force winds have blown over the signage at the entrance of the Access Park in Kenilworth, blocking the main entrance to the premises on Tuesday morning. In a video that has been widely shared on social media, the signage of the Access Park mall can be seen falling and blocking the main entrance.

Reports also state that no one was injured and none of the shops were damaged after the overhead sign collapsed this morning amid gale-force winds. We reached out to Fairvest Limited retail property, which owns Access Park, for comment, and they said they would not comment on the incident. This incident comes after the South African Weather Services (SAWS) has issued a Level 6 warning for damaging winds reaching between 60 and 80 km/hour over parts of the Western Cape.

SAWS continued that the rainfall and wind gusts being experienced across the metropole will start easing off in the early hours of Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Disaster Risk Management Centre is monitoring any potential impacts from the inclement weather that is currently hitting Cape Town and other parts of the Western Cape. “No incidents have been reported to the Disaster Operations Centre, but we are mindful of the fact that some low-lying areas remain waterlogged as a result of the record rainfall experienced in July.

“City services are on standby to attend to any impacts that may arise, and our humanitarian partners too are on alert, in the event that soft relief is required. “We ask the public to please be on the lookout for any falling debris or other obstructions caused by the strong winds, and to take extra precautions on the roads,” centre said. Any weather-related emergency can be reported to the City’s Public Emergency Communication Centre on 021 480 7700.